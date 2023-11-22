REV Group Recognized as 2024 Military Friendly® Employer

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a leading manufacturer of specialty vehicles, has been named a 2024 Bronze Military Friendly Employer and Military Friendly Spouse Employer by VIQTORY, a veteran-owned military marketing company.

REV Group has been recognized as a 2024 Bronze Military Friendly Employer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This marks the first year REV Group has been recognized for demonstrating its "commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community” and providing a positive work environment for military Veterans.

REV Group is made up of manufacturers from coast to coast which design and build fire apparatus, ambulances, school buses, recreational vehicles and more. REV Group hires on average 120-140 active duty or military Veterans each year.

"REV Group has a long history of supporting the military in each community our vehicles are made, so it’s an honor to be recognized,” said Mark Skonieczny, president and CEO, REV Group. "We are committed to providing a culture where our Veteran and active-duty military members and military spouses can thrive.”

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks,” said Kayla Lopez, senior director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly. "We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over twelve hundred companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly® survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

REV Group will be showcased in the 2024 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

About Military Friendly® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. VIQTORY is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at https://www.viqtory.com/.

