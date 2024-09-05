REV Group to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), today announced Amy Campbell, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 pm PDT. A live audio webcast can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company's website at www.revgroup.com.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through two segments: Specialty Vehicles and Recreational Vehicles. The Specialty Vehicles Segment provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances and fire apparatus,) and commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers). REV Group’s Recreation Vehicle Segment manufactures a variety of RVs from Class B vans to Class A motorhomes. REV Group's portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

