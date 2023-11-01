|
01.11.2023 21:06:00
REV Group to Present at Baird’s 2023 Global Industrials Conference
REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG), a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles, announced today that Mark Skonieczny, president and CEO, and Drew Konop, VP Investor Relations & Corporate FP&A, will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Industrials Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
REV Group is scheduled to host a presentation at the event at 1:10 pm (CST). The presentation will be available on the day of the conference on the REV Group investor website at investors.revgroup.com. Management will also host institutional investor meetings, which can be arranged by contacting your Baird representative.
About REV Group, Inc.
REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231101223526/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REV Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.09.23
|Ausblick: REV Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
29.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: REV Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.06.23
|What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About REV Group (Benzinga)
|
08.06.23
|Carvana, Designer Brands, REV Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday (Benzinga)
Analysen zu REV Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|REV Group Inc Registered Shs
|13,80
|0,73%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX gewinnt -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzen ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.