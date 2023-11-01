REV Group to Present at Baird’s 2023 Global Industrials Conference

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG), a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles, announced today that Mark Skonieczny, president and CEO, and Drew Konop, VP Investor Relations & Corporate FP&A, will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Industrials Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

REV Group is scheduled to host a presentation at the event at 1:10 pm (CST). The presentation will be available on the day of the conference on the REV Group investor website at investors.revgroup.com. Management will also host institutional investor meetings, which can be arranged by contacting your Baird representative.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231101223526/en/