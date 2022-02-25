|
25.02.2022 18:00:00
REV Group to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings on Wednesday, March 9, 2022
REV Group (NYSE: REVG) today announced that it is planning to release its first quarter fiscal 2022 results before market open on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The results will be discussed during a live webcast later that morning on March 9, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.revgroup.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website before the start of the call.
The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and asking for the REV Group First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13727514. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 23, 2022.
About REV Group, Inc.
REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005343/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REV Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
15.12.21
|REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
14.12.21
|Ausblick: REV Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.09.21
|3 Reasons Bus Maker REV Group Is Down Despite an Earnings Beat (MotleyFool)
|
09.09.21
|REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
06.09.21
|Ausblick: REV Group stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu REV Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|REV Group Inc Registered Shs
|11,60
|3,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.