Revamp Ranked on the 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revamp Engineering, Inc. has been ranked as No.342 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private U.S. Companies List and ranked as the fastest-growing engineering-only firm. This ranking is based on revenue growth of 1,324% from 2016 to 2019. Revamp is an engineering firm that works with a variety of clients in the renewable energy industry and has consistently been able to grow at a fast rate through its work on some of the largest renewable energy projects in the country.

Coming off the announcement as a Top 10 Solar Power Design Firm by ENR in only its fourth year of operation, Revamp continues to gather accolades that highlight its growth and strength as a company. As a firm that is dedicated to supporting renewable energy projects, its ranking as the fastest-growing engineering-only firm on the Inc. 5000 list goes to show the rapid acceptance of renewable energy. Revamp is expected to have designed nearly 10% of all solar installed in the country in 2020 and its rise is not expected to slow down any time soon.

"This ranking is quite the accomplishment for our Team," says Tyler Nelson, President and Founder of Revamp, "It's an indicator that what we've been able to accomplish over the last few years is pretty rare, especially when you think about the roughly 6 million U.S. companies out there. We have the opportunity to work with great team members and clients on projects that are making a meaningful difference in the reduction of carbon emissions. I think being able to do that is a better measure of success for us, but having a healthy, growing business is necessary to do that."

Revamp can contribute its growth to many different factors, but none more important than the dedication of its team members, its visionary clients and the strength of the renewable energy industry. The industry has seen rapid acceptance of renewable energy as not only a viable part of the energy mix, but often the cleanest and cheapest available. The recent divesting of large oil and gas companies show a major pivot from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy and Revamp is ready to help in that transition.

"I think we're exactly where we want to be, both as a company and an industry," says Nelson, "We are ready for the scaling that will need to happen to reach even the most ambitious goals out there. The industry has gone through unprecedented growth before and can do it again. We have to."

About Revamp

Revamp Engineering, Inc. was founded in 2016 as an engineering firm focused on renewable energy projects and has grown to over 35 engineers, designers, and support staff focusing on various disciplines. Based out of Oakland, CA with offices in Hawaii, Texas and Florida, Revamp can meet the demands of large, complex renewable energy projects all over the country.

SOURCE Revamp Engineering, Inc.