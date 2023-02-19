|
19.02.2023 01:01:10
Revealed: record number of households in UK depending on food banks
Almost 90% of food banks see increased demand, as organisers fear having to cut support or turn people awayMore people are depending on food banks than ever before in Britain, new figures show, as “ever-increasing” numbers of households – including pensioners, NHS staff and teachers – seek help amid the cost of living crisis.New research by the Independent Food Aid Network (Ifan), shared with the Observer, found that almost 90% of food banks surveyed reported increased demand in December 2022 and January 2023 compared with a year earlier. Half of the 85 organisations running 154 food banks that responded said if demand rose further they would either have to cut support or turn people away. Continue reading...
