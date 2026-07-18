Time Aktie

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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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18.07.2026 07:00:49

Revealed: the top 10 UK cities for first-time buyers

Vibrant areas for young workers who plan to rent while saving for a deposit and then get on the property ladderThe new 100% mortgages for first-time buyersThe common property rite of passage for graduates and career-focused first jobbers has changed over the past decade. Many careers used to start in London, and an early house-share would be followed by a first flat purchase, then a move to somewhere bigger.However, the heavy burden of housing costs in the capital is making would-be first-time buyers stop and evaluate whether – even with London weighting on some wages – it is possible to get on the ladder there. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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