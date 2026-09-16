People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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16.09.2026 07:00:11
Revealed: the UK towns with the fewest jobs for young people
Rotherham has 46 online vacancies for every 1,000 young people but there are 288 in Cotswold district council area
Young people in Rotherham face a local jobs market with the fewest suitable opportunities in Britain, according to a report that warns stark regional divisions are fuelling a crisis in youth work.
As ministers push to combat rising youth unemployment, the analysis from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) showed young people faced a tougher challenge in some parts of the country to find work than in others.Continue reading...
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