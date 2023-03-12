Revealed: UK airline industry’s push for ‘ultra low’ prices on domestic flights

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Environmental groups criticise cut in passenger tax, which will increase flights, but government says it remains committed to net-zeroA controversial new cut in air passenger tax due next month was passed after the airline industry told the government it would lead to a new era of “ultra low” prices for domestic flights in the UK, with one airline predicting a 31% rise in passengers, industry documents reveal.The new cut in air passenger duty (APD) for domestic flights was approved by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor, halving the price to £6.50 from 1 April. The rail industry has warned the move could increase carbon emissions by 27,000 tonnes a year and result in 220,000 fewer rail journeys a year. Continue reading...