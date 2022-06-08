REVEALED: 64 million Americans lose 2-3 nights sleep a month stressing about doing awkward tasks

Airtasker announces 'The A-wkward Team' to help navigate life's unexpected moments

Locking yourself out of an apartment (31%), repairing a fence after damaging it (27%) and fixing a child's accident haircut (20%) made the shortlist for America's most awkward tasks

People would pay on average, $6,200 to get someone to manage an awkward task

to get someone to manage an awkward task To help Americans get more done, Airtasker has deployed The A-wkward Team — experienced Taskers able to conquer awkward tasks across Kansas City , Dallas , Miami and Atlanta

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From collecting belongings after a breakup to fixing your child's accident haircut, modern life is full of unexpected situations that you can now get help with, thanks to Airtasker, the local services marketplace that connects people who need a task done with those who are ready to work.

Airtasker commissioned a survey of 2,000+ Americans and revealed our ability to deal with awkward tasks has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic according to 23% of respondents. A third (37%) admitted this is because they have lost their social skills.

The survey asked people to identify the awkward tasks they would pay someone to take off their hands.

Top 10 awkward tasks Americans would pay for:

Call a locksmith after locking yourself out of an apartment (31%)

Repair a fence after backing your car into it (27%)

Assemble furniture you were struggling to build yourself (25%)

Remove a tattoo (24%)

Fix a child's accident haircut (20%)

Collect things after a breakup (19%)

Steam clean a friend's carpet after spilling wine on it (18%)

Teach me to swim as an adult (17%)

Shop for an 'embarrassing' medication or product (13%)

Teach me about web3 so I can engage in conversations about it (13%)

People were also asked to think about the most awkward situation they'd ever been in, and how much they'd be willing to pay someone to do it for them. While the majority (35%) would pay up to $100, a high-rolling 4% would pay over $100,000 to get someone to handle an awkward task for them. On average, people would pay $6,200.

These awkward situations often spark humor, but when it comes to dealing with them, the research suggests awkward tasks are having an impact on mental health.

Over a quarter (27%) of respondents said when they have an awkward situation to deal with they can think about nothing else, and over one in three (37%) claimed it would affect their sleep. The impact on sleep is significant; one in four say they lose 2-3 nights sleep per month worrying about awkward situations.

To alleviate some of this pressure, and to help people get more done, Airtasker today announces TheA-wkward Team; a community of experienced Taskers available to help Americans tackle prickly situations.

The A-wkward Team includes Roman from Kansas City, who's earned nearly $900 in six months, Justin from Dallas who specializes in handyperson tasks and bike assembly, Atlanta-based Regulo who's pocketed over $600 and Monica from Miami who once got paid to find the best Cuban food in Miami .

Bo Fishback, CEO of Airtasker USA said: "At Airtasker, we embrace awkward. Over the past few months, we've seen an uptick in tasks that could be deemed "awkward" which inspired us to drive awareness of the weird and wonderfully awkward things you can get done on Airtasker.

"We can all relate to life's unexpected moments, so we wanted to build a task force to help people who find themselves in sticky situations. The A-wkward Team is experienced across pick-up & delivery, handyperson tasks, assembly, cleaning and more, and they are available to help you tackle any awkward task that comes your way," he said.

Got an awkward task? Sign up to Airtasker and post your task today. If you include #awkwardtask in your task description, Airtasker may cover the cost of your task – if it's awkward enough!

To learn more, visit airtasker.com/us or download the app from the App Store or Android Store.

For more information or to conduct an interview with Bo Fishback or any of The A-wkward team, please contact the Airtasker press team on airtasker@manifest.group

About Airtasker:

Airtasker is a local services marketplace that connects people and businesses who need work done with people who want to work.

With its mission to empower people to realize the full value of their skills, Airtasker aims to have a positive impact on the future of work by creating truly flexible opportunities to work and earn income.

Since launching in Australia in 2012, Airtasker has grown its global community to over 4.7 million members across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the United States. The marketplace services 1.2 million unique paying customers.

Following its acquisition of Zaarly in May 2021, Airtasker has launched marketplaces in Kansas City, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta. For more information visit: airtasker.com/us.

