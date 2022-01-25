Revelstoke Launches Next Generation SOAR Solution To Automate Security Operations Centers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke launched today to offer Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and security analysts a next-generation Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) solution built on a Unified Data Layer that automates analysis, eliminates software development needs, optimizes workflows, prevents vendor lock, scales processes, and gets to the root of incidents quickly and effectively.

Automating Security Operations Centers (SOCs) has been more complicated than anticipated. There is no current solution that truly eliminates the burden of coding. Security analysts are distracted from focusing on the most impactful threats to their organization, and staffing, incident response, and cyber security challenges are overburdening CISOs.

Revelstoke tackles the day-to-day challenges faced in today's SOCs:

Balancing Need for Automation and Customization – CISOs and SOC analysts still require the ability to customize integrations. Revelstoke's no-code/low-code solution allows CISOs to automate what they want but provides the flexibility to still customize when desired.

Vendor Lock -- Every technology product has a shelf-life, and CISOs should have the freedom to deploy new technologies without the fear of downtime and budget-busting integration costs. Revelstoke's patent-pending Unified Data Layer connects to almost any API, enabling flexibility to change vendors with limited transition time and low-to-no code.

Staffing Shortages -- Revelstoke is built differently with a unified data layer that eliminates nearly all coding requirements and creates the flexibility to integrate anything and automate everything. The platform reduces repetitive tasks that drain personnel resources & bore your security team to tears, makes changes on the fly with dynamically populated layouts, and investigates and responds to incidents in minutes.

Firehose of Data and Unlimited Threats -- Cloud-native architecture delivers extreme scalability as well as enhanced flexibility. Machine learning provides the needed processing power to build powerful automated models for various aspects of the system (playbooks, verdicts, etc.).

Inconsistent Processes Across the Enterprise -- No-code/low-code playbooks automate information gathering, escalations, closures, and postmortem reporting to improve workflow efficiency and reduce caseload.

Quantifying Impact -- Actionable, real-time insight that empowers the entire team from the SOC analyst to the CISO with the information needed to make smarter decisions. Dashboards measure security team impact in quantifiable terms to include time savings delivered by automation and cost savings for specific workflows.

"As a CISO, I'm always concerned about how many engineers it will take to support a solution. Revelstoke's platform approach to pre-creating integrations is great, hides the complexity, and enables features like easy drag and drop that makes it simple for analysts," said Frank Kim, fellow at the SANS Institute. "Increasing the number of integrations, keeping them up to date, and including data via APIs [Application Program Interfaces] that support new workflows/use cases are key to creating a solution that is curated and maintained, not by us, but for us."

Revelstoke Founders and Funding

Revelstoke's founding leadership includes executives with significant cybersecurity pedigrees and a combined 60+ years in the development, sales, and marketing of automation technologies.

"Customer demand pulled us into this space, and we found that all anybody wanted to talk about was automation," said Bob Kruse, CEO, and co-founder of Revelstoke. "We are solving problems for CISOs and security analysts, extending the capabilities of a staff that is stretched and forced to focus on job responsibilities that stray from their core mission. We automate redundant tasks enabling security analysts to focus on complex and unique attacks."

The company has four pending patents and secured more than $13 million in Series A funding from ClearSky, Crosslink Capital, and Rally Ventures.

"Revelstoke is meeting the needs of the market head-on," said Jay Leek, managing partner and co-founder of ClearSky. "As a former CISO, I've seen first-hand the thirst for an easy-to-implement SOC automation solution that takes responsibility for thwarting known threats and provides more opportunities for in-depth investigations of smoldering and unidentified vulnerabilities and attacks."

"Revelstoke is optimized automation, taking the redundant and the repeatable tasks off the plates of security analysts and enabling humans to focus on high-value and high-risk security threats," said Matt Bigge, partner at Crosslink Capital. "We have seen automation solutions add more to the plates of CISOs and security analysts, and that ends with Revelstoke."

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke is the only next-generation Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) solution built on a Unified Data Layer that offers no-code automation and low-code customization. Revelstoke empowers CISOs and security analysts to automate analysis, eliminate software development needs, optimize workflows, prevent vendor lock, scale processes, and secure the enterprise.

