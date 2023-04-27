Revenue Grid Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Grid , the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications (SEAs), which aims to assist sales operations leaders to evaluate vendor options to optimize B2B sales productivity.

Gartner notes that "Sales engagement applications comprise a fast-growing segment of the $17.1 billion CRM sales software market" and estimates that "the SEA market grew 27.6% in 2022 to $983 million while also expecting the category to experience a CAGR of 25.7% over the next five years."

The guide provides market recommendations for sales operations leaders focused on improving seller execution via sales technology investments:

Identify core sales engagement and execution challenges. Prioritize vendors that can partner with your team in configuring key solution components to support a range of sales processes and roles.

Document enterprise CRM integration and governance needed in your industry early in the evaluation process to prevent unwanted implementation obstacles or compliance violations.

Establish a cross-functional and collaborative committee to continuously optimize sales engagement. Empower this committee to develop a comprehensive sales content strategy, including the improvement or introduction of playbooks that enable the organization to maximize the technology.

Revenue Grid offers an effective platform for sales operations leaders through its high-quality activity capture and advanced revenue intelligence features like omnichannel sequences backed up by digital sales engagement, conversation intelligence with real-time recommendations, signals and sequences grouping into playbooks with A/B testing.

According to the guide, "Revenue Grid is recommended for sales teams seeking low-code, easy-to-use sales automation powered by AI with actionable insights for end users, as well as clear efficiency measuring and scaling. The product supports a broad range of integrations with sales, marketing, business intelligence (BI), communications and other applications."

"We are proud to be recognized as a Representative Vendor in the latest Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications in 2023," said Vlad Voskresensky, Co-Founder and CEOof Revenue Grid. "Our mission at Revenue Grid is to help sales teams combat revenue leakage, one of the top challenges threatening their organizations, and such recognitions serve to motivate and validate our efforts."

The Gartner Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications was written by Gartner analysts Dan Gottlieb, Keith Jones, Roland Johnson, Amy Jenkins, and Guy Wood, and was published in March 2023. For more information, visit the Gartner website.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Revenue Grid is a revenue intelligence platform that helps businesses identify and prevent revenue leaks at any stage of the revenue generation process. Revenue Grid fights revenue leaks by automatically capturing all relevant sales activities, analyzing data with AI, implementing changes to sales processes with Revenue Signals, and measuring the effectiveness of those changes. Organizations as diverse as Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half have chosen Revenue Grid thanks to its customizability and enterprise-readiness. Revenue Grid is a private company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit revenuegrid.com .

