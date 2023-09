Revenue Growth Will Be a Key Focus for Netflix in 2024

Though investors will have to wait until next month to get a full-fledged quarterly update on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), there's a lot of good information to digest in the meantime, thanks to an in-depth interview with the company's Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann by Bank of America analysts on Wednesday. In the wide-ranging interview, the CFO covered a lot of topics. But one theme that surfaced repeatedly was the company's focus on its top-line growth -- particularly next year.Netflix's revenue growth rates have slowed to a crawl recently, with year-over-year growth rates coming in at 1.9%, 3.7%, and 2.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first and second quarters of 2023, respectively. But it's clearly one of Netflix 's priorities to get this key metric up to a more respectable level."[W]e really have to get back to what is more balanced kind of revenue growth in '24 and beyond," Neumann said on Wednesday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel