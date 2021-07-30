Revibe Men's Health Adds New Provider, Dr. Leeann Prochaska, to its Federal Way Location

HONOLULU, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revibe Men's Health, a men's health and wellness center with locations across the US, announced that Leeann Prochaska will be joining its Federal Way, Washington location as a Health Care Professional. Dr. Prochaska is a Washington-state licensed Naturopathic Physician, with a specialty in digestive disorders, chronic disease and physical medicine.

Dr. Prochaska will work with patients to understand their individualized needs and provide customized health plans.

At Revibe Men's Health, Dr. Prochaska will work with patients to understand their individualized needs and provide them with a customized health plan. "I look forward to building meaningful connections with Revibe's patients and help treat the underlying cause of symptoms in addition to providing education and lifestyle change recommendations," said Dr. Prochaska.

Dr. Prochaska joins Revibe Men's Health from Full Circle Health and Wellness where she served as a Naturopathic Physician.

"Leeann Prochaska brings a wealth of expertise to our Revibe Men's Health team. Her holistic approach and integration of clinical research to meet individualized needs will help patients realize their true potential in performing their best in all aspects of their lives," said Dr. Michael Krychman, Chief Medical Officer at Revibe Men's' Health.

Dr. Prochaska received her Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science at Northwest Christian University and her Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine at Bastyr University, where she completed advanced training in craniosacral therapy, visceral manipulation, biofeedback, herbal medicine, and environmental medicine. Dr. Prochaska graduated summa cum laude from both universities.

About Revibe Men's Health

The best medicine is customized. That's why at Revibe Men's Health, we treat each patient as a unique individual. Whether you have low testosterone, ED, or other wellness concerns, our men's health specialists will work with you to build a tailored plan based on clinically proven, safe treatments. With a plan designed for you, you can perform your best. Revibe Men's Health operates in 10 states throughout the U.S. and has offered care to thousands of men since 2011. Learn more at https://revibemenshealth.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revibe-mens-health-adds-new-provider-dr-leeann-prochaska-to-its-federal-way-location-301343578.html

SOURCE Revibe Men's Health