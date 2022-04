Review: Databricks Lakehouse Platform

Data lakes and data warehouses used to be completely different animals, but now they seem to be merging. A data lake was a single data repository that held all your data for analysis. The data was stored in its native form, at least initially. A data warehouse was an analytic database, usually relational, created from two or more data sources. The data warehouse was typically used to store historical data, most often using a star schema or at least a large set of indexes to support queries.To read this article in full, please click here(Insider Story)