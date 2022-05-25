|
25.05.2022 12:00:00
Review: Redpanda gives Kafka a run for its money
Apache Kafka is an open-source Java/Scala distributed event streaming platform for high-performance data pipelines, streaming analytics, data integration, and mission-critical applications. As I have explained, one downside of Kafka is that setting up large Kafka clusters can be tricky. Another downside is that Kafka uses the Java virtual machine (JVM), which introduces lag because of memory garbage collection. Adding even more complexity, Kafka has until recently required Apache ZooKeeper for distributed coordination, and it requires a separate schema registry process.To read this article in full, please click here(Insider Story)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!