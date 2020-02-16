Review Tool, the Online Review Management Software, Receives Awards

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that in the final days of 2019, Review Tool received two awards from Finances Online. Review Tool was awarded the Premium Usability Award and the Rising Star Award in the category of online review management and reputation management software.

Review Tool is an online review management system that makes it easy for businesses to send review requests via SMS, MMS and Email to generate more 5-star reviews. Finances Online is a platform for software and financial products reviews. Finances Online is one of the most popular and trustworthy software review platforms. We are pleased that after their thoughtful review, Review Tool was awarded both the Rising Star and Premium Usability Award.

Finances Online gives Review Tool an 8.0 overall score with a 95% user satisfaction rate. The Rising Star award designation shows that Review Tool has gained positive user traction in a short amount of time. The Premium Usability designation signifies the hard work Review Tool puts in to ensure the platform is as user-friendly as possible.

As Finances Online explains, Review Tool works to automate and simplify the process of garnering reviews for local businesses. Invitations to review can be sent from the business directly to a customer via email or text. These reviews are then collected, showcased and monitored.

Reputation management should be a crucial component in every business's online marketing program, and Review Tool makes it as easy as possible. The request for review process is simple and straightforward, allowing businesses to gain more positive reviews and jump higher in their rankings.

Additionally, Review Tool offers a white label program that allows users to manage their clients, providing insights about client usage and other important insights. Up to 100 clients can be added, and the software is fully customizable to reflect your branding as if it is your own software. The white label program is ideal for businesses with multiple locations or branches, marketing companies with multiple clients, and businesses with franchises. The program is simple to implement and easy to manage.

Review Tool is developed and maintained by SEO Foxy, a Montreal based digital marketing firm. Other well-known products of SEO Foxy are their Business Listings Scan Tool and their Keyword Suggestion Tool.

