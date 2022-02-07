Revised Timing of Q4 2021 Earnings Call

Oslo, 7 February 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its Q4 and full-year 2021 operating and interim financial results on Thursday, 10 February 2022 at 07:00 (CET). The following videoconference call with executive management has been moved up to 10:00 (CET).

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.