RevitaLash® Cosmetics Launches New RevitaLash Advanced® Pro Eyelash Conditioner Exclusively Formulated for the Professional Channel

VENTURA, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, leaders and innovators in the lash and brow category, add to their award-winning line of conditioning and enhancing cosmetics with their first ever Professional formula, RevitaLash Advanced Pro.

RevitaLash Advanced Pro is a physician-developed, professional lash-enhancing formula designed to improve the beauty and visible condition of lashes. Scientifically advanced, exclusive technology revives brittle, damaged lashes to improve flexibility, strength, and shine for healthy, luxurious, lush lashes.

This professional product is formulated with ReGenesis® 5D, comprised of a blend of peptides, lipids, and fortifying factors that work synergistically to nourish and improve the quality of hair, renewing lashes and defending against breakage and brittleness. The exclusive formula also features clover flower extract to help protect lashes from free radical damage, plus soothing plant extracts, such as green tea, to help maintain moisture balance, improving the overall condition of lashes for a healthier appearance, and calendula, a natural humectant, to aid in moisture retention for improved flexibility.

In an eight-week independent consumer study conducted with 152 participants, over 90% experienced improved overall lash appearance; nourished, healthier, less brittle looking lashes; and conditioned, flexible, stronger feeling lashes. Additionally, 88% reported lashes looked lush, beautiful, and rejuvenated.

"We're thrilled to be launching this new product, specifically formulated for the professional channel," said Lori Jacobus, President & Global CMO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. CEO and Founder, Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D. said, "As a company dedicated to enhancing lash and brow health, and a physician myself, we knew it was important to develop an exclusive professional formula. As the category innovator, want to continue to be the brand consumers reach for and physicians trust."

RevitaLash® Advanced Pro Eyelash Conditioner is available for sale exclusively in the domestic professional channel and retails for $185.00.

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com . [RevitaLash® Advanced and RevitaLash® Advanced Pro are not available in California]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revitalash-cosmetics-launches-new-revitalash-advanced-pro-eyelash-conditioner-exclusively-formulated-for-the-professional-channel-301492961.html

SOURCE RevitaLash Cosmetics