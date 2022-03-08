RevitaLash® Cosmetics Partners with the Dear Jack Foundation Widening Cancer Support Commitment

VENTURA, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneers in the lash and brow health category, RevitaLash®Cosmetics continues their ongoing support and dedication to breast cancer patients and survivors and is excited to announce their partnership with the Dear Jack Foundation.

RevitaLash® Cosmetics was launched in 2006 by founder and CEO, Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., who created the brand's original lash conditioning serum for his beloved wife, Gayle Brinkenhoff, who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer at 32.

The Dear Jack Foundation provides quality of life programming that directly benefits young adult cancer patients, survivors and their families. The foundation's Breathe Now Wellness Retreats use the power of yoga, meditation, and psychosocial sessions to help young adult cancer survivors and their partners grow and reconnect as they live their lives post-cancer.

This year, RevitaLash® Cosmetics has committed $30,000 to Dear Jack's Breathe Now Wellness Retreats and will be the title partner of their breast cancer survivor retreat in October. Additionally, the brand will be donating RevitaLash® Cosmetics products to program participants throughout the year.

"We are proud to partner with the Dear Jack Foundation and the organization's Breathe Now Wellness Retreats, as it directly aligns with our mission," said RevitaLash® Cosmetics President & Global CMO, Lori Jacobus. "Our commitment to the breast cancer community is year-round and we are happy to support a foundation that enhances the lives of patients, cancer survivors, their families."

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information: www.revitalash.com . [RevitaLash® Advanced is not available in California]

Dear Jack Foundation

Founded by musician and young adult cancer survivor, Andrew McMahon, the Dear Jack Foundation provides quality of life programming that directly benefits young adult cancer patients, survivors and their families. One-on-one patient support and wellness programs allow the Dear Jack Foundation to empower patients, survivors and their caregivers in their healing and to provide assurance that they are not alone in their cancer journey.

To learn more about Dear Jack Foundation and its programs, visit www.dearjackfoundation.org.

The Dear Jack Foundation is a 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization. Tax ID 45-2219082. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

SOURCE RevitaLash Cosmetics