RevitaLash® Cosmetics Wins Prestigious Allure Best of Beauty Award for 10th Consecutive Year

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a Best of Beauty Award by Allure for the tenth consecutive year – an incredible milestone few ever achieve. This year, RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner received the distinction of "Best Brow Conditioner," and has earned a spot among the industry's most iconic products in Allure's Best of Beauty Hall of Fame.

Allure's Best of Beauty Award is one of the most coveted in the beauty industry. For over 25 years, Allure editors have put thousands of innovative beauty products through a rigorous vetting process, eventually narrowing their list of favorites to 300-plus products spanning 14 categories.

"We are thrilled to announce that our RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner has won the Allure Best of Beauty Award, which marks the brand's 10th consecutive year being awarded with this honor," said Lori Jacobus, President and Global CMO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. "We are so grateful to be recognized year after year and to be among only a handful of brands who have achieved this distinction."

RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner is a physician-developed eyebrow conditioner designed to address the visible signs of eyebrow aging due to chemical and environmental stressors, over-grooming and styling products, leading to healthier looking, more luxurious brows. Featuring proprietary, scientifically advanced technology to protect against breakage, RevitaBrow® Advanced improves flexibility and shine, resulting in more beautiful looking eyebrows.

RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner (3.0 mL) retails for $110.00 USD and is available at select physician's offices, salons, and spas and on revitalash.com.

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com . [RevitaLash® Advanced is not available in California]

