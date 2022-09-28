Revive' Amended Bucillamine Phase 3 Study Protocol Does Not Support Revised Primary Goal, Says FDA

(RTTNews) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF.OB) on Wednesday said the FDA has communicated to the company that the amended protocol for the Phase 3 study of bucillamine in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 is still under review and currently does not support the revised primary endpoint of the time to resolution from COVID-19 via PCR test.

However, the FDA has suggested that the company request for a meeting to discuss the appropriate endpoints and justification of the relevance of the revised primary endpoint.

Subsequently, in order to obtain FDA agreement and strengthen the relevance of the revised endpoint, which relied upon the Study's Pre-Dose selection data, the Data Safety Monitoring Board will review the completed Post-Dose selection data of about 500 subjects.