07.09.2022 16:15:00

REVLAB Panic Button: Safety, Efficiency, and Compliance

 BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New technology is making hotel safety easier and more efficient than ever before. With the continuation of Hotel Panic Button laws going into effect, hotels are looking for a simpler cost-effective solution to keep their staff safe. For the purpose of a safer hotel, panic buttons are distributed among employees and provide immediate on-scene assistance to the room the employee is working in. To make this solution as cost-effective and simple, the key has been finding an interface that makes security straightforward while providing a budget-friendly solution that benefits both the hotel and the staff.

REVLAB's Panic Button Diagram: 1 . Request Help 2. Alert Security Gaurd 3. Help Dispatched

Hotel staff safety is a priority! REVLAB's Panic Button gives employees peace of mind while also increasing efficiency.

REVLAB Technology LLC has developed new technology making safety more time efficient. With the development of the latest iteration, users are able to contact emergency services through a simple click of a button. This solution allows for a direct connection with emergency responders while also cutting down the time in doing so. The low cost per room price offered by REVLAB allows hotels a budget-friendly solution to help them bring higher standards of safety to their staff.

The REVLAB's Panic Button solution allows for staff to use a sleek designed smartphone device that is equipped with essential apps that optimize its usage for safety. Vincent Vignali, the Chief R&D Officer has this to say about the solution…

"By utilizing smartphones, we give our customers the ability to use our devices for more than just a Panic Button. They can install a walkie-talkie, property management system, or even a team group chat application. Overall, the value of our phones is much greater than any single-purpose devices on the market."

Panic Button System Key Points:

  • How it works…
  • Press the "Panic Button" to request help
  • The device finds the closest room to the user
  • Panic Button Device alerts police and any on-property security officer
  • Installed by hotel staff within less than a day
  • Remote support
  • No added installation fees
  • Extendible solution (Utilize other apps on the phones)
  • Very low-cost recurring fee starting around $1 to $2/room/month

    • As similar legislation waits to be approved in other states across the nation. REVLAB remains ready to accommodate a growing market of Panic Button users to ensure safety nationwide!

    Request Quote: contact@revlabtech.com
    Learn more: https://www.revlabtech.com/hotel-panic-button

    Media Contact:
    contact@revlabtech.com
    (908) 521-2156

    REVLAB Logo (PRNewsfoto/REVLAB Technology LLC)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revlab-panic-button-safety-efficiency-and-compliance-301618657.html

    SOURCE REVLAB Technology LLC

