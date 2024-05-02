RevoluGROUP Announces CEO and Director Stepping Down

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BARCELONA, Spain., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX- V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92) ("RevoluGROUP") today announced CEO and Director, Gavin McMillan, will be stepping down from his positions, effective immediately. Gavin joined the Company in August 2023 and served as CEO for over six months. During his leadership, McMillan has been instrumental in focusing on the continued development of the API-driven Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS) model, which has continued to expand through key white-label partnerships and joint venture agreements and enhancing revenue streams.



In a statement, Bernard Lonis, the Chairman of the Board, acknowledged McMillan's vital contributions and leadership, stating, "We owe a great deal of gratitude to Gavin for his dedication and the continued strong foundation he has helped to build for RevoluGROUP's future. We wish Gavin the best in his future endeavors."

The Board has commenced a comprehensive search process to identify a successor who will lead the Company into its next growth phase and ensure continuity in executing RevoluGROUP's strategic objectives. The search will include internal and external candidates, and the Board aims to complete the process promptly.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed at the worldwide multi-billion Dollar Open Banking sector and + $630 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company that controls five wholly owned subsidiaries on four continents. RevoluGROUP deploys advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

