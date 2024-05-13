RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Announces Leave of Absence for Chairman Bernard Lonis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92) (the "Company") today announced that its Chairman of the Board, Bernard Lonis, will be taking a leave of absence due to health reasons. Mr. Lonis has been hospitalized this week following one planned and one unplanned surgery and will remain under medical care for an unspecified period.



The Board of Directors is currently deciding who will act as interim Chairman. Bernard Lonis has been with RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. since February 22nd, 2018, and has played a pivotal role in ensuring the Company's continued progress.

We ask that the privacy of Mr. Lonis and his family be respected during this time.

The Company will continue executing its strategic plan and focusing on delivering shareholder value.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. remains committed to transparency and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Planned Call between Ex-CEO Marshall & Chairman Lonis

As a result of Mr. Lonis's hospitalization, the prearranged call from Marshall did not occur at 5 pm CET on Friday, May 10th. It is unknown when a future phone call will happen due to the early stage of Mr. Lonis's medical diagnosis and indeterminate availability.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Gaming Credits, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed squarely at the worldwide multi-billion Dollar Open Banking sector, cross-border forex payments, and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with E.U. 27 Country Passporting and official issuer of Visa® Cards and authorized Visa® Affiliate Member. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com.

