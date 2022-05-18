Revolution Announces Expansion To Missouri And Grand Opening Of The First Revolution-Branded Medical Cannabis Dispensary In Sunrise Beach

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its national expansion, multi-state cannabis operator Revolution announced the grand opening of the first Revolution-branded medical cannabis dispensary in Sunrise Beach, Missouri on May 20th.

Missouri is now the fifth state to welcome Revolution, joining Illinois, Maryland, Arkansas and Florida, and the new dispensary is the company's eighth overall. Revolution Dispensary is located in Sunrise Beach by the Lake of the Ozarks. Because the lake is a popular vacation destination for Missourians, Revolution Dispensary is expected to draw patients from across the state.

The opening of Revolution Dispensary in Sunrise Beach coincides with the launch of Revolution's new website, which can be accessed here.

"Revolution's expansion to Missouri builds on our momentum over the past year, when we've onboarded new leaders, introduced innovative products to the market, received continued recognition for our high product quality, and maintained our strong track record of being good stewards of our communities," said Dusty Shroyer, President and COO of Revolution. "We look forward to becoming an integral part of our new community and bringing world-class products to Missouri's medical cannabis patients."

Revolution, which is set apart by its extensive cannabis genetics program and reputation for quality, will have an on-site cultivation facility at the new Missouri dispensary where it will grow and process its proprietary cannabis strains, and create cannabis products for the local market.

Revolution Dispensary is designed to be a welcoming place for community members to gather. The dispensary will feature a 1970s Yamaha jet ski by its video wall for patients to take photos with. The grand opening celebration will take place on May 20th at 23 Spring Cove Road in Sunrise Beach with food trucks, giveaways, a raffle, and entertainment including live music, artists, a glassblower and a psychic.

Missouri's burgeoning medical cannabis market opened in October 2020, just under two years after the state's voters passed a ballot measure to legalize medical cannabis. According to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has seen $335.8 million in cumulative medical cannabis sales since the market opened. Further, Missouri broke both its monthly and daily medical cannabis sales records this April, with $36.7 million in cannabis sold in total, and $2.9 million of those sales coming on April 20.

About Revolution

Based in Illinois, Revolution is an industry-leading, multi-state cannabis operator that is revolutionizing the way legal cannabis is scientifically designed, grown, sold, packaged, and consumed. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by genetic research, to produce superior cannabis medicine and a wide variety of cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods, from infused products and beverages to topicals. In addition to Illinois, Revolution also operates in Arkansas, Florida, Maryland and Missouri. For more, visit www.revcanna.com.

Media Contact:

Lincoln Zweig

lzweig@tridentdmg.com

(202) 906-0292

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolution-announces-expansion-to-missouri-and-grand-opening-of-the-first-revolution-branded-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-sunrise-beach-301549743.html

SOURCE Revolution Global