Medicines Aktie

Medicines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 938858 / ISIN: US5846881051

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05.06.2026 08:45:00

Revolution Medicines Is Up 97% This Year: Here Are the Bull and Bear Cases for This Soaring Biotech Stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) looks unstoppable. The clinical-stage biotech company has been riding the wave of impressive clinical progress, sending its stock price up nearly 100% this year alone and about 285% over the past 12 months, as of this writing. The market clearly has high hopes for Revolution Medicines, but can the company live up to the expectations? Let's consider the bull and the bear case for this drugmaker. Revolution Medicines focuses on developing drugs for RAS-addicted cancers. RAS is a family of proteins that act as molecular switches in controlling cell growth. They can be turned "on" or "off." In RAS-addicted cancers, mutations keep RAS stuck in the "on" position, and the cancer cells become dependent on that constant growth signal to proliferate. Revolution Medicines is targeting this category because it is a vast, high-unmet-need space. The company's targets include pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer -- the second leading cause of cancer death in the world -- as well as the first on that list, lung cancer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Revolution Medicines Inc Registered Shs 133,55 0,00% Revolution Medicines Inc Registered Shs

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