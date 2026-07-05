Medicines Aktie
WKN: 938858 / ISIN: US5846881051
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06.07.2026 01:15:00
Revolution Medicines Is Up Nearly 140% in 2026. Is the Hot Biotech Stock Still a Buy?
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) spent most of its history as a publicly traded company -- that's since 2020 -- trading for less than $50 a share. The company offers a new approach to oncology treatment, aiming for targets once thought to be "undruggable." In recent months, Revolution has clearly demonstrated the potential of its technology and is rapidly approaching the finish line. So, it's no surprise that investors have been taking notice.In fact, they've taken so much notice that the stock price has soared nearly 140% this year. This is amid positive late-stage clinical trial results and optimism about potential revenue ahead. Considering the full picture and after its triple-digit gain, is this hot biotech stock still a buy? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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