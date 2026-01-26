Revolution Medicines Aktie
WKN DE: A2PYWG / ISIN: US76155X1000
|
26.01.2026 20:00:47
Revolution Medicines Shares Slide 17%
(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) fell 17.11 percent, or $20.14, to $97.54 in active trading, despite no company-specific news driving the move.
The sharp decline appears to reflect broad selling pressure following recent gains in the stock.
Shares opened significantly lower at $93.46, compared with a previous close of $117.68. The stock traded in a wide range between $92.50 and $99.51 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume surged to about 7.79 million shares, well above the average volume of roughly 3.30 million.
Revolution Medicines has traded between $29.17 and $124.49 over the past 52 weeks, highlighting elevated volatility as investors reassess valuations across the biotech sector.
