Revolution Medicines Aktie

Revolution Medicines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PYWG / ISIN: US76155X1000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.01.2026 14:53:26

Revolution Medicines' Zoldonrasib Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status For KRAS G12D-mutated NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to zoldonrasib for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12D-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have previously received anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.

The designation is based on data from the monotherapy cohort of a Phase 1 study evaluating zoldonrasib in patients with advanced KRAS G12D solid tumors. Results demonstrated a robust clinical profile, showing encouraging antitumor activity along with acceptable safety and tolerability.

The company is assessing zoldonrasib both as a monotherapy and in combination therapies across multiple tumor types and lines of treatment.

Revolution Medicines shares were down more than 8% in pre-market trading after closing at $102.71, up 28.63%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Revolution Medicines Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten