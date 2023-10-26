In the news release, Revolution Receives LNO for Clear Food Grade PCR-LLDPE Resin Made from Mechanically Recycled Stretch Film, issued 26-Oct-2023 by Revolution Company over PR Newswire, the Dateline Location should read "LITTLE ROCK, Ark." rather than "LITTLE ROCK, Ariz." as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Revolution Receives LNO for Clear Food Grade PCR-LLDPE Resin Made from Mechanically Recycled Stretch Film

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Letter of No Objection (LNO) for Revolution's proprietary recycling method to produce post-consumer recycled, linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE PCR) made from recycled stretch film for food contact applications. Clear PCR produced under Revolution's process can be used at recycled content levels up to 100% in the manufacture of food contact articles for all dry and wet, raw and processed foods (including fats and oil, dairy, beverages, aqueous products and all types of dry solids) for hot/boiling, frozen, refrigerated, and room temperature conditions of use, which is the broadest Conditions of Use (COU) in the industry for LLDPE PCR.

The LNO announcement is the latest milestone from Revolution's ongoing work to bring recycled material innovations to the food packaging sector. The food grade-quality PCR stems from Revolution's proprietary Sustainable Loop™ mechanical recycling method, which previously received a Letter of No Objection in 2021 for white LLDPE PCR processed from agricultural polytube using the same circular approach. Both clear and white LLDPE PCR offers converters and brands a much-needed, viable recycled resin for flexible film food packaging applications such as stand-up pouches and frozen food bags.

As brands and retailers seek out ways to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve ESG goals to meet the growing demand for sustainability from consumers and regulatory agencies, this breakthrough further opens the door for sustainable plastic solutions that can impact targets outlined by consortiums like the U.S. Plastics Pact and its Roadmap to 2025. As founding activators of the U.S. Plastics Pact , Revolution shares its vision to ensure that 100% of plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025, and garnering the LNO for both clear and white LLDPE PCR resins could be instrumental in helping partners achieve the Pact's goals.

"We are extremely proud of the rigorous standards and processes put in place by our team to produce the highest quality, food grade LLDPE PCR available on the market," said Revolution CEO Sean Whiteley. "By expanding our offering to now include clear PCR, we aim to continue setting an example of what is possible for the future of stretch film and other plastics, and to fuel the quick adoption and normalization of mechanically recycled materials as an effective, sustainable solution for the food packaging industry and beyond."

Earlier this year, Revolution announced a partnership with Charter Next Generation® (CNG), a leading producer of high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets, to facilitate the introduction of food grade LLDPE PCR into their product portfolio. CNG, along with other industry leaders like Pregis, Berry Global, and SEE (formerly Sealed Air) currently offer Revolution's line of PCR resins in their flexible film products, and the introduction of clear food grade LLDPE PCR will expand options for new innovations in recycled packaging.

About Revolution

It's time to redefine possible. Revolution has been setting the standard in sustainable loop, high-performance plastic solutions for over 25 years with its recycling and manufacturing operations throughout the United States. Through its unique, circular approach to recycling and manufacturing, Revolution diverts over 300 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills every year, processing it into high-quality certified recycled resin and putting it back into sustainable products like trash can liners, reusable carryout bags, stretch film and construction films. revolutioncompany.com

