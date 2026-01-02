Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Revolution Wind LLC to file Preliminary Injunction Against Lease Suspension Order



02-Jan-2026 / 05:12 CET/CEST





2.1.2026 05:12:24 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – January 1, 2026 – Today, Revolution Wind LLC (“Revolution Wind”), a 50/50 joint venture between Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables and Ørsted, filed a supplemental complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging the lease suspension order issued on December 22, 2025 by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), to be followed by a motion for a preliminary injunction.

While Revolution Wind continues to seek to work constructively with the Administration and other stakeholders towards an expeditious and durable resolution of this matter, it believes that the lease suspension order violates applicable law. As was the case with the August 2025 stop-work order, the Revolution Wind Project (“Project”) faces substantial harm from a continuation of the lease suspension order. As a result, litigation is a necessary step to protect the rights of the Project.

Revolution Wind secured all required federal and state permits in 2023, following extensive reviews that began more than nine years ago. As a requirement of the permitting process, the Project engaged in years-long consultation with the U.S Department of Defense [War] Military Aviation and Installation Assurance Siting Clearinghouse to address potential impacts to national security and defense capabilities from construction through to operation of the Project. Those consultations resulted in a fully executed formal agreement between the Department of War, the Department of the Air Force, and Revolution Wind outlining mitigation measures by the Project.

Revolution Wind has spent and committed billions of dollars in reliance upon, and has met the requests of, a thorough review process. Additional federal reviews and approvals included the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Marine Fisheries Service, and many other agencies.

Revolution Wind is in advanced stages of construction and is expected to be ready to deliver reliable, affordable power to American homes in 2026. The Project, now approximately 87 percent complete, has already installed all offshore foundations and 58 of 65 wind turbines. Export cable installation is complete, and both offshore substations have been installed. At the time of the lease suspension order, the Project was expected to begin generating power as soon as January 2026.

The Project will strengthen electric grid reliability as a critical part of the Northeast energy supply, which is crucial to meeting growing energy demand. The Project is set to provide affordable power to more than 350,000 homes in 2026 under 20-year power purchase agreements with utilities in Connecticut and Rhode Island. This includes supporting the growing power needs of data centers and AI, with experts including ISO-NE, the independent grid operator, warning that halting the Project may increase electricity costs and lower reliability for the region.

Revolution Wind has supported thousands of American jobs across construction, operations, shipbuilding, and manufacturing, including more than 1,000 union jobs that have already contributed 2 million union work hours to this Project. The Project is a part of Ørsted’s investment into American energy generation, grid upgrades, and port infrastructure, as well as a supply chain, including U.S. shipbuilding and manufacturing extending to more than 40 states.

Sunrise Wind LLC, a separate project and wholly owned subsidiary of Ørsted that also received a lease suspension order on December 22 continues to evaluate all options to resolve the matter, including engagement with relevant agencies and stakeholders and considering legal proceedings.

About Ørsted

Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

