|
31.08.2023 14:00:00
Revving Up for Success: Is Advance Auto Parts a Must-Buy Value Stock Now?
Perception matters a lot in investing. Is a poorly performing company simply a bad investment to be avoided at all costs? Or is it a potential value opportunity, particularly when it has peers with metrics that management can target? That's the dilemma facing potential investors in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) now.Let's look at the challenges its new CEO will face as he takes over in September and whether the stock is a value play.Alongside its disappointing set of second-quarter earnings, Advance Auto Parts announced the appointment of a new CEO, Shane O'Kelly, who will start in mid-September. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
