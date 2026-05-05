PerkinElmer Aktie
WKN: 850943 / ISIN: US7140461093
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05.05.2026 12:58:19
Revvity Q1 Earnings Rises; Guides FY26; Plans China Unit Divestiture
(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY), a health science solutions company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.
For the first quarter, income from operations increased to $40.89 million from $41.67 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $0.37 versus 0.35 last year.
On a pro forma basis, earnings per share were 0.40 versus loss per share of $0.13 last year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $1.06 versus 1.01 last year.
On a pro forma basis, adjusted earnings per share were $1.04 versus $0.95 last year.
Operating income rose to $75.89 million from $72.23 million in the same period a year ago.
On a pro forma basis, operating income surged to $80.08 million from $20 million in the prior year.
Revenue increased to $711.12 million from $664.76 million in the previous year.
On a pro forma basis, revenue also jumped to $686.91 million from $628.70 million in the prior year.
Looking ahead, the company forecasts pro forma revenue of $2.81to $2.84 billion and pro forma adjusted earnings per share of $5.20 to $5.30.
Further, the company plans to divest its China Immunodiagnostics business, which accounted for about 6% of fiscal 2025 revenue, with a deal expected to be signed in the second quarter of 2026 and completed in 2027.
In the pre-market, Revvity is 3.01% higher at $89.11 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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