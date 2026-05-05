Revvity Q1 Earnings Rises; Guides FY26; Plans China Unit Divestiture

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY), a health science solutions company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, income from operations increased to $40.89 million from $41.67 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.37 versus 0.35 last year.

On a pro forma basis, earnings per share were 0.40 versus loss per share of $0.13 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.06 versus 1.01 last year.

On a pro forma basis, adjusted earnings per share were $1.04 versus $0.95 last year.

Operating income rose to $75.89 million from $72.23 million in the same period a year ago.

On a pro forma basis, operating income surged to $80.08 million from $20 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $711.12 million from $664.76 million in the previous year.

On a pro forma basis, revenue also jumped to $686.91 million from $628.70 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company forecasts pro forma revenue of $2.81to $2.84 billion and pro forma adjusted earnings per share of $5.20 to $5.30.

Further, the company plans to divest its China Immunodiagnostics business, which accounted for about 6% of fiscal 2025 revenue, with a deal expected to be signed in the second quarter of 2026 and completed in 2027.

In the pre-market, Revvity is 3.01% higher at $89.11 on the New York Stock Exchange.