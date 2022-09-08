Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
ReWalk Robotics Appoints Michael Lawless As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Robotic medical technology firm ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) announced Thursday the appointment of Michael Lawless as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 19, 2022.

Lawless brings more than 20 years of experience leading finance and investor relations activities at life science and technology companies.

Lawless most recently served as a CFO consultant for Danforth Advisors, LLC, where he provided financial and analytical support services to early-stage life science companies.

Prior to joining Danforth Advisors, Lawless was the CFO of Brooks Life Sciences, a division of Brooks Automation (now Azenta, Inc.). In prior roles, he also served as the head of Financial Planning and Analysis for Brooks Automation and PerkinElmer, Inc. During his career, he has also led the Investor Relations activities at four public life sciences companies, including Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, PerkinElmer, Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals, and CTI Molecular Imaging, Inc.

