Rewards Network and Zuppler Team Up to Offer New Online Ordering Channels for Restaurants

CHICAGO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewards Network , a provider of loyalty-based marketing and financing services to the restaurant industry, today announced a partnership with Zuppler , an online ordering solution for restaurants. This partnership was created to help Rewards Network restaurant customers immediately by bringing online ordering solutions to those who don't already have one, and making it available at a reduced rate. For those customers who do have online ordering options, Zuppler provides some additional channels to diversify their takeout and delivery revenue stream. Zuppler is offering their solution at a reduced rate and with deferred billing to remove any financial barriers at this difficult time for restaurants. This partnership will also create a new channel for Rewards Network's members to place orders directly through Rewards Network dining programs.

Zuppler provides restaurants with state-of-the-art online ordering experiences for their websites, as well as the ability to receive orders via Google Online Ordering. As part of this partnership, Zuppler is waiving all setup fees for Rewards Network restaurant customers and is offering special pricing through June. Later this month, Rewards Network will have the Zuppler online ordering capabilities available on its loyalty partner sites for members to order directly from their preferred dining loyalty platforms.

"Our customers need support and options right now to navigate through this new reality. Our partnership with Zuppler is timely, and both our companies are solely focused on doing what we can to help the industry." said Steve Fusco, President at Rewards Network. "For restaurants that do not typically rely on online ordering but have been forced to pivot their model, our partnership with Zuppler will remove any financial barriers preventing them from getting a quick start with online ordering and will help them attract more consumers."

"Our partnership with Rewards Network allows us to expand our offer quickly to a large network of restaurants to help those not equipped with online ordering during these turbulent times," said Shiva Srinivasan, Founder & CEO at Zuppler. "We're proud to offer our services to facilitate orders for restaurants so they can generate more orders for pickup and delivery through our platform."

For more information on Rewards Network and Zuppler's partnership including pricing and terms, please visit https://www.zupplerworks.com/rn-offer

About Rewards Network

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Rewards Network is a privately held fintech company powering the largest card-linked dining rewards programs in the United States and providing financial and marketing services to thousands of restaurants nationally.

Since 1984, Rewards Network has offered its dining programs in partnership with major airlines, hotel chains, and other leading loyalty marketing programs in the country. Our millions of members include guests who spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually at participating restaurants and in return, earn cash back, airline miles, hotel points, college savings, fuel discounts, and retail savings. For more information, visit RewardsNetwork.com.

About Zuppler

Zuppler is the complete online ordering solution for restaurants, caterers, groceries, universities, hospitals, hotels, sports stadiums, and delivery services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Zuppler is a global software and services company with additional offices in Romania and India. The Zuppler team has launched thousands of beautiful online ordering menus for brands across the US, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Zuppler also integrates with Google, and leading delivery, POS, loyalty, and payment providers. For more information visit http://www.zupplerworks.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rewards-network-and-zuppler-team-up-to-offer-new-online-ordering-channels-for-restaurants-301038290.html

SOURCE Rewards Network