Rewards Network Announces Appointment of Stephen Fusco to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, 2021, Steve Freiberg, Chairman of Rewards Network, announced the appointment of Stephen Fusco to its Board of Directors, effective March 3, 2021. Following the appointment of Mr. Fusco, the Board will consist of eight directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Steve to Rewards Network's board," said Ed Eger, Chief Executive Officer of Rewards Network. "Over the last three years, Steve's leadership has been integral to numerous key Rewards Network business advancements, such as new partner relationships and the increasing alignment Steve has brought to our national sales and marketing initiatives. Steve's deep experience in executive leadership, sales, and operations will be invaluable to Rewards Network as we continue to grow and scale our business and pursue our mission to partner in the success of local restaurants."

Mr. Fusco is the former Vice President and General Manager of Global Distribution for PayPal, where he served from March 2011 to June 2018. Prior to this, Mr. Fusco served as Area Director, Executive Vice President at Citigroup from August 2005 to March 2011. Since July 2018 Steve has served as President of Rewards Network, responsible for Business Development, Sales and Customer Service.

About Rewards Network

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Rewards Network is a privately held fintech company powering the largest card-linked dining rewards programs in the United States and providing financial and marketing services to thousands of restaurants nationally.

Since 1984, Rewards Network has offered its dining programs in partnership with major airlines, hotel chains, and other leading loyalty marketing programs in the country. Our millions of members include guests who spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually at participating restaurants and in return, earn cash back, airline miles, hotel points, college savings, fuel discounts, and retail savings. For more information, visit www.RewardsNetwork.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rewards-network-announces-appointment-of-stephen-fusco-to-board-of-directors-301250702.html

SOURCE Rewards Network