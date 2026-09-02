REX American Resources Aktie

REX American Resources für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869089 / ISIN: US7616241052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.09.2026 14:09:10

REX American Resources Q2 Profit Rises Sharply, Revenue Increases- Update

(RTTNews) - REX American Resources Corporation (REX), an ethanol producer and marketer, on Wednesday reported significantly higher second-quarter profit, helped by production tax credit benefits, a jump in equity income from unconsolidated affiliates and improved pricing.

Net income attributable to REX common shareholders increased to $34.94 million, or $1.06 per share, from $7.11 million, or $0.22 per share a year ago.

The company recorded $18.41 million in production tax credit income, compared with none a year earlier, while equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates increased to $7.20 million from $0.89 million.

Gross profit increased to $53.30 million from $14.32 million a year earlier, reflecting improved crush margins and the benefits of production tax credits.

Net sales and revenue grew to $168.49 million from $158.56 million in the previous year, primarily helped by improved pricing.

REX shares were down more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $41.99 on Tuesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu REX American Resources Corp

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu REX American Resources Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

REX American Resources Corp 43,09 0,68% REX American Resources Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:58 Commerzbank setzt auf diese US-Aktien: Das waren die Investments im zweiten Quartal 2026
02.09.26 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.09.26 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat
02.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.09.26 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX höher -- DAX in Grün -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigen sich stärker. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen