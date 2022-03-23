REX American Resources Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Net Income Per Share Attributable to REX Common Shareholders of $3.61

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) ("REX” or "the Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ("Q4 ‘21”) ended January 31, 2022. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.

REX American Resources’ Q4 ‘21 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities and its refined coal operation. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth”) and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen”) ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates. The Company reports results for its ethanol and by-products component as continuing operations and beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 its refined coal component as discontinued operations as operations have now ceased.

REX’s Q4 ‘21 net sales and revenue were $212.0 million, compared with $126.0 million in Q4 ‘20. The year-over-year net sales and revenue increase was primarily due to higher pricing of ethanol, dried distillers grains and modified distillers grains. This was partially offset by an increase in corn and natural gas prices. Primarily reflecting these factors, Q4 ‘21 gross profit for the Company’s continuing operations increased to $38.8 million, compared with $8.3 million in Q4 ‘20. As a result, the Company reported Q4 ‘21 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $36.6 million, compared with income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $4.8 million in the comparable year ago period.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders in Q4 ‘21 was $21.4 million, compared to net income of $3.5 million in Q4 ‘20. Q4 ‘21 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $3.61, compared to net income per share of $0.59 in Q4 ‘20. Per share results in Q4 ‘21 and Q4 ‘20 are based on 5,939,000 and 6,008,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively.

REX American Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, "We are pleased with our strong performance in the fourth quarter and through-out fiscal 2021, including earnings per share of $3.61 and $8.75, respectively. These results reflect the continued success of our strategy, operational efficiency, effectiveness of our plants and operational team. I’m proud of our team and grateful for their efforts.”

"Looking ahead, we remain confident in our strategy and believe that we can leverage our balance sheet to take advantage of opportunities ahead of us and create additional value for our shareholders.”

Balance Sheet

At January 31, 2022, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $255.7 million, $42.9 million of which was at the parent company, and $212.8 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2021, of $180.7 million, $48.2 million of which was at the parent company, and $132.5 million of which was at its consolidated ethanol production facilities.

The following table summarizes select data related to REX’s consolidated alternative energy interests: Three Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average selling price per gallon of ethanol $ 2.36 $ 1.36 $ 2.21 $ 1.30 Average selling price per ton of dried distillers grains $ 192.20 $ 161.42 $ 197.86 $ 144.73 Average selling price per pound of non-food grade corn oil $ 0.60 $ 0.27 $ 0.50 $ 0.26 Average selling price per ton of modified distillers grains $ 89.99 $ 81.76 $ 85.19 $ 64.80 Average cost per bushel of grain $ 5.83 $ 4.04 $ 5.99 $ 3.73 Average cost of natural gas (per MmBtu) $ 5.85 $ 3.25 $ 4.27 $ 3.00

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 699 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended January 31, 2022. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended January 31, 2022) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 282 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may,” "expect,” "believe,” "estimate,” "anticipate” or "continue” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company’s business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, non-food grade corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales and revenue $ 212,016 $ 125,970 $ 774,802 $ 372,664 Cost of sales 173,239 117,696 677,242 353,131 Gross profit 38,777 8,274 97,560 19,533 Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,032) (4,232) (28,476) (17,639) Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 3,861 332 6,624 500 Interest and other income, net 13 415 130 1,818 Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests 36,619 4,789 75,838 4,212 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (10,702) 102 (19,031) 546 Net income from continuing operations including non-controlling interests 25,917 4,891 56,807 4,758 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (continuing operations) (4,650) (1,547) (9,235) (2,878) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders (continuing operations) 21,267 3,344 47,572 1,880 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax 132 131 4,395 860 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (discontinued operations) 27 68 397 261 Net income attributable to REX common shareholders (discontinued operations) 159 199 4,792 1,121 Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 21,426 $ 3,543 $ 52,364 $ 3,001 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 5,939 6,008 5,982 6,167 Basic and diluted net income per share from continuing operations attributable to REX common shareholders $ 3.58 $ 0.56 $ 7.95 $ 0.31 Basic and diluted net income per share from discontinued operations attributable to REX common shareholders 0.03 0.03 0.80 0.18 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 3.61 $ 0.59 $ 8.75 $ 0.49

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) Unaudited January 31, January 31, ASSETS 2022 2021 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 229,846 $ 144,501 Short-term investments 25,877 36,194 Restricted cash 2,222 1,657 Accounts receivable 25,821 19,713 Inventory 42,225 37,426 Refundable income taxes 6,677 6,020 Prepaid expenses and other 12,499 12,751 Current assets held for sale - 488 Total current assets 345,167 258,750 Property and equipment-net 137,554 150,861 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,221 12,678 Deferred taxes and other assets 25,853 25,275 Equity method investment 30,566 29,456 Assets held for sale - 2,325 TOTAL ASSETS $ 550,361 $ 479,345 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable – trade $ 32,266 $ 16,573 Current operating lease liabilities 4,600 4,875 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,617 8,754 Current liabilities held for sale - 535 Total current liabilities 50,483 30,737 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 3,132 3,713 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,390 7,439 Other long-term liabilities 2,794 273 Total long-term liabilities 12,316 11,425 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: REX shareholders’ equity: Common stock, 45,000 shares authorized, 29,853 shares issued at par 299 299 Paid in capital 149,334 149,110 Retained earnings 642,350 589,986 Treasury stock, 23,933 shares and 23,861 shares, respectively (361,191) (354,612) Total REX shareholders’ equity 430,792 384,783 Non-controlling interests 56,770 52,400 Total equity 487,562 437,183 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 550,361 $ 479,345

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Unaudited Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 61,202 $ 5,618 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax 4,395 860 Net income from continuing operations 56,807 4,758 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 18,031 18,116 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,560 5,358 Stock based compensation expense 1,753 264 Income from equity method investments (6,624) (500) Dividends received from equity method investments 5,514 3,508 Interest income from investments (43) (216) Deferred income tax 12,730 (1,110) Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 30 (58) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,108) (6,744) Inventory (4,799) (2,307) Refundable income taxes (1,103) (276) Prepaid expenses and other assets 199 (3,243) Accounts payable-trade 16,005 (2,618) Other liabilities 475 (3,523) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 98,427 11,409 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (6,716) (2,786) Net cash provided by operating activities 91,711 8,623 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (5,126) (10,412) Purchases of short-term investments (88,949) (96,233) Sales of short-term investments 99,309 86,328 Other 60 (474) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,294 (20,791) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Treasury stock acquired (6,627) (19,629) Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (4,772) (2,928) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (11,399) (22,557) Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations 304 112 Net cash used in financing activities (11,095) (22,445) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 85,910 (34,613) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-Beginning of period 146,158 180,771 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-End of period $ 232,068 $ 146,158 Non-cash financing activities – Stock awards issued $ 100 $ 241 Non-cash financing activities – Stock awards accrued $ 1,580 $ 99 Non-cash investing activities – Accrued capital expenditures $ 78 $ 390 Right-of use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution $ 4,103 $ 1,863

