23.08.2022 16:00:00

REX American Resources to Report Fiscal 2022 Q2 Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 30

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE American: REX), a leading ethanol company, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 30, pre-market and will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 212/231-2925 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call by going to the Investors section on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 700 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended April 30, 2022. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended April 30, 2022) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 277 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

