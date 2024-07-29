Rexel: Biannual update of the liquidity agreement

BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN Rexel AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF

Under the terms of the liquidity and market surveillance agreement with NATIXIS ODDO BHF covering Rexel shares, at June 30, 2024 the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

- 300,036 REXEL shares

- € 12,834,169

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 626,370 REXEL shares

- € 8,211,229

During the period from January 1st to June 30, 2024 were executed:

- 4,592 purchase transactions

- 5,536 transactions for sale

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

- 3,090,392 REXEL shares and €77,524,033 at the time of purchase

- 2,968,450 REXEL shares and €74,914,691 for sale

