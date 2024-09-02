Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 26 to August 30, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 26 TO AUGUST 30, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 26 to August 30, 2024:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/08/2024 FR0010451203 4 000 23,02375 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/08/2024 FR0010451203 15 394 22,98467 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/08/2024 FR0010451203 4 000 23,02625 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/08/2024 FR0010451203 20 000 22,98556 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,685 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/08/2024 FR0010451203 11 500 22,80217 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,69 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/08/2024 FR0010451203 28 046 22,72178 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 000 22,68 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/08/2024 FR0010451203 11 895 22,69772 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 000 22,66667 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/08/2024 FR0010451203 17 542 22,67005 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,8025 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/08/2024 FR0010451203 19 000 22,79199 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,8075 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/08/2024 FR0010451203 35 000 22,78273 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 500 22,96143 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/08/2024 FR0010451203 22 500 22,95489 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 180 22,97468 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/08/2024 FR0010451203 30 169 22,95191 XPAR TOTAL 239 726 22,84142

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

