Rexel FY22 Profit Rises; Sales Up 14.1% On Same Day Basis

(RTTNews) - Rexel (RXLSF.PK) reported fiscal 2022 net income of 922.3 million euros, up 54.3% from last year. Adjusted EBITA was 1.37 billon euros, up 35.7% and adjusted EBITA margin was at 7.3%, up 118 bps. Recurring net income increased 58.6% to 911.8 million euros, reaching a new all-time high, the company stated.

Fiscal 2022 sales were 18.70 billion euros, up 14.1% on a same day basis, driven by both volume and prices. Sales growth was boosted by accelerating electrification trends in Europe. Fourth quarter sales were 4.80 billion euros, up 12.3% on a constant and same-day basis.

Rexel will propose to shareholders a dividend of 1.20 euros per share, to be paid fully in cash. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 11, 2023.

For 2023, at comparable scope of consolidation and exchange rates, the company expects: same-day sales growth of between 2% and 6%; and an adjusted EBITA margin of between 6.3% and 6.7%.

Rexel noted that 2022 results put the company well on track to achieve the 2022-2025 four-year objectives presented at Capital Markets Day in June.

