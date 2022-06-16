Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 07:52:52

Rexel Lifts FY22 Outlook; Sees Growth In FY25 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rexel SA (RXLSF.PK), a French distributor of electrical supplies, on Thursday raised its 2022 objectives, following a better-than-expected start to the year in all geographies and higher inflation.

Same-day sales growth is now expected to be between 7 percent and 9 percent, compared 4 percent to 6 percent expected previously.

Adjusted EBITA margin is now expected of about 6.7 percent including 50bps of positive one-off effects, compared to earlier expected above 6 percent.

Further, for 2022-2025 four-year period, the company projects same-day sales growth of about 4 percent-7 percent on a compound annual growth rate basis. Adjusted EBITA margin is expected to be between 6.5 percent and 7 percent in 2025.

Rexel is hosting today a Capital Markets Day at its Swiss headquarters in Zürich. During the event, it will present its new medium-term roadmap and unveil its upgraded 2022 financial targets as well as its 2022-2025 ambitions.

Guillaume Texier, CEO of Rexel, SAID, "By unlocking further value in our core model and becoming a leader in ESG, energy transition solutions and services, Rexel, with the support of its highly committed teams, is set to deliver higher organic growth and enhanced profitability over the medium-term and will also create further value for its shareholders through disciplined bolt-on acquisitions and a share buyback program."

