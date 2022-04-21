Rexel Q1 Sales Climb; Says Confident To Meet FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rexel SA (RXLSF.PK), a French distributor of electrical supplies, reported Thursday that its first-quarter sales were 4.38 billion euros, a growth of 31.4 percent on a reported basis.

On a constant and actual-day basis, sales climbed 19.1 percent, while sales growth on a constant and same-day basis was 16 percent.

Europe sales grew 13.6 percent to 2.28 billion euros, and North America sales climbed 21.6 percent to 1.76 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company said it is confident to achieve objectives despite growing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.

The company projects same-day sales growth of between 4 percent and 6 percent, and an adjusted EBITA margin above 6 percent, at comparable scope of consolidation and exchange rates.