Rexel Q3 Sales Jump 14.6%, Raises 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Rexel SA (RXLSF.PK, RXEEF.PK, RXL.PA), a French distributor of electrical products and services, reported third-quarter sales of €5.45 billion, up 14.6% from the prior-year period on a reported basis and 11.4% on a constant and same-day basis, marking its strongest quarterly sales growth rate since 2022.

North American sales rose 17.4% on a constant and same-day basis to €2.76 billion, while US sales increased 18.2%. Data center sales in the United States more than doubled year over year and accounted for approximately 13% of US sales. Industrial automation sales grew about 20%, supported by industrial projects and original equipment manufacturers.

European sales increased 4.5% on a constant and same-day basis to €2.35 billion, driven by demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products, solar solutions and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Asia-Pacific sales rose 15.8% to €347.6 million, supported by growth in Australia, China and India.

For the first nine months of 2026, Rexel's reported sales increased 6.2% to €15.44 billion, while sales on a constant and same-day basis rose 7.3%.

Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Texier said, "Rexel achieved its best quarterly sales performance since 2022, confirming the acceleration of our growth trajectory. This performance was led by the United States, where our exposure to data centers and other attractive verticals, combined with our increasingly differentiated value proposition, enabled us to capture particularly strong demand. Europe and Asia-Pacific also maintained positive momentum, demonstrating the resilience and diversification of our portfolio."

Following the stronger sales performance, Rexel raised its full-year 2026 outlook for the second time this year. The company now expects same-day sales growth of approximately 7%, compared with its previous forecast of approximately 5%, and a current adjusted EBITA margin of at least 6.4%, up from at least 6.2%.