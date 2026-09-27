Rexel To Acquire U.S. Specialty Wire And Cable Firm GCG In $1.4 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - French electrical products distributor Rexel SA (RXLSF.PK, RXEEF.PK, RXL.PA) agreed to acquire U.S.-based specialty wire and cable provider GCG from Audax Private Equity in a transaction that values the business at approximately $1.4 billion.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GCG supplies specialty wire and cable, connectivity, power and engineered solutions used in critical infrastructure applications. The company operates 16 locations and employs around 950 people. GCG is expected to generate more than $1.1 billion in revenue in 2026.

Rexel said the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the North American market and expand its exposure to specialized, high-value infrastructure segments.

To fund the transaction, the company plans to use a combination of existing cash resources and approximately 800 million euros in debt financing.

Rexel also intends to raise up to 500 million euros through an accelerated bookbuilding equity offering, a move aimed at preserving its credit rating and maintaining a net financial debt-to-EBITDAaL ratio of around 2x from 2027 onward.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.