Rexford Industrial Realty Aktie
WKN DE: A1W27P / ISIN: US76169C1009
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18.08.2026 15:12:03
Rexford Industrial To Sell Industrial Portfolio For Approx. $1.2 Bln
(RTTNews) - Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell an industrial portfolio to an affiliate of EQT Real Estate for approximately $1.2 billion. The portfolio transaction is part of Rexford Industrial's previously announced portfolio realignment. Rexford Industrial plans to use net proceeds from the portfolio transaction to support its capital allocation priorities, including the repayment of debt maturing in 2027, opportunistic repurchases of common stock under the $1.0 billion share repurchase program and continued investment in the internal repositioning and development projects.
The company said it remains in active negotiations on additional disposition opportunities and will provide further updates as transactions close. Also, Rexford Industrial reaffirmed its 2026 guidance provided in the second quarter earnings release dated July 23, 2026.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Rexford shares are up 0.46 percent to $36.01.
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Nachrichten zu Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Trust Units
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22.07.26
|Ausblick: Rexford Industrial Realty legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|Ausblick: Rexford Industrial Realty veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|Erste Schätzungen: Rexford Industrial Realty stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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