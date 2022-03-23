|
23.03.2022 12:57:43
Rezolute Announces Positive Data From Phase 2b Study Of RZ358 In Hyperinsulinism
(RTTNews) - Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT) on Wednesday announced positive data from its Phase 2b study of RZ358, dubbed RIZE, in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism.
RZ358 is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to a unique site (allosteric) on insulin receptors in the liver, fat, and muscle, the company said.
The data from the study showed safety and tolerability of RZ358 in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as highly significant improvements in hypoglycemia.
congenital hyperinsulinism, a condition that causes individuals to have abnormally high levels of insulin, is the most common cause of persistent hypoglycemia in children.
"We are very encouraged by the results and are looking forward to moving the program into Phase 3," said Nevan Charles Elam, CEO and Founder of Rezolute.
