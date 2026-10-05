Rezolute Prepares For Potential BLA Filing Of Ersodetug In Congenital HI

(RTTNews) - Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT) on Monday announced that the FDA recommended a Type B pre-BLA meeting as a precursor to submitting a BLA for ersodetug for the treatment of hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism.

The recommendation followed the FDA's preliminary review of detailed data from the Phase 3 sunRIZE study. Although the study demonstrated glycemic improvements, it did not meet its primary endpoint or key secondary endpoint.

Rezolute said the FDA acknowledged challenges associated with behavioral factors and SMBG-based measures in this patient population and reviewed continuous glucose monitoring data submitted by the company.

The FDA did not comment on the potential approvability of ersodetug, noting that any determination would be made during a formal BLA review.

Rezolute expects topline results from its Phase 3 upLIFT study in tumor hyperinsulinism this quarter and will evaluate its overall BLA strategy following those results.

RZLT shares Friday's closed at $4.01, down 1.47%. In the premarket, stock is up 8.73% at $4.36.